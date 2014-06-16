Brazil’s pharma demands tax exemptions and equality for medical products produced in Brazil

Representatives from the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry last week defended the reduction of taxes on medicines produced in Brazil at a public hearing of the special committee that analyzes a proposed amendment to the Brazilian Constitution (PEC) 491/10 under which food, medicine and fertilizer products would be exempted from taxes, report Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.
According to the chief executive of the Association of Pharmaceutical Industries of Sao Paulo (Sindusfarma), Nelson Mussolini, France has 2.1% tax on medicines, while in Brazil taxes total up to 33.9%. "This is immoral," he said. The committee chairman, Representative Darcisio Perondi (PMDB-RS), also highlighted the high tax burden on the product. He pointed out that veterinary drugs are cheaper than those produced for human consumption. "If you go barking or mooing, you will pay less. The medicine is something essential, unlike cars and trucks; therefore, it is necessary to rethink about tax on medicine," the Congressman argued.
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