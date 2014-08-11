Brazil's pharma market has potential for 10% annual growth

Brazil’s pharma market has the potential to grow by more than 10% per year, according to the head of the department of chemical and pharmaceutical intermediaries from the Brazilian Development Bank, reported by Brazil Pharma News.

The Brazilian pharmaceutical market has boomed over the past decade, and found new challenges in the form of changing dynamics of the global pharma market and need for the production of high-tech biological drugs.

Peter Palmeira, of the Brazilian Development Bank, said: "The next few years will be decisive for the consolidation of the strategy designed in recent years, with the development and registration of products and the beginning of industrial activities. Our portfolio of contracted projects reflects this challenge well. Over the past two years, the Brazilian Development Bank contracted 11 projects related to biotechnology, totaling 1.3 billion real [$569 million], compared to 150 million real in the last decade."