Monday 12 January 2026

Brazilian drug patent suspension will impact big biopharma

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2021
brazil_large

While the suspension of patent extensions in Brazil could lead to lower drug prices and cheaper generic drugs, this move may deter large biopharma companies from marketing innovative drugs in Brazil in the future, says data and analytics company.

In April 2021, a Brazilian Supreme Court Judge, Justice Dias Toffoli, announced the temporary suspension of pharmaceutical drug patents to address the “public health emergency” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GlobalData’s associate director for drugs and business fundamentals, Sharon Cartic, comments: “The current Brazilian patent law means biopharma companies are entitled to up to 20 years of patent protection. The temporary suspension of extensions will allow urgent generic drugs for COVID-19 and its variants to be developed. According to GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Center Drugs database, over 200 drugs approved in Brazil from 2001 to 2006 may be affected, a large proportion of which are developed by large biopharma companies headquartered in the US and Europe.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Patent turnaround puts $1.2 billion back in Gilead's pocket
28 August 2021
Generics
IP misuse blocking access to generics and biosimilars, says white paper
6 November 2020
Generics
Crucial Brazil decision due on amending national patent law
6 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Brazilian pharma offers high standards and strong partnerships, but reforms and investment needed
16 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze