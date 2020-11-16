Brazilian pharma offers high standards and strong partnerships, but reforms and investment needed

Brazil’s pharmaceutical industry is the largest in Latin America and currently the seventh biggest in the world though, according to projections from IQVIA, it could be in fifth position in 2023.

As the largest pharmaceutical hub in the region, the country maintains strong commercial ties with other Latin American countries, as well as Asian nations.

Indeed, large Brazilian pharma companies operate in most countries in South America – in some cases, even with local drug manufacturing. At the same time, large Asian drugmakers operate in Brazil and, in the biosimilar segment, some Brazilian and Asian companies have technology transfer agreements.