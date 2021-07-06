Breakthrough results for Jardiance as heart failure med

Adding to the wealth of support for their diabetes drug Jardiance (empagliflozin) and its already established cardiovascular benefits, German family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim and US partner Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today released new top-line Phase III data.
The EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III trial met its primary endpoint, establishing Jardiance as the first and only therapy to significantly reduce the risk of the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults, with or without diabetes, who live with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
For full-year 2020, worldwide Jardiance revenue was $1.154 billion, an increase of 22% year-on-year, as reported by Lilly. For Boehringer, the drug generated net sales of 2.48 billion euros ($2.94 billion), up 15.3%.
