"Breakthrough" status from FDA for Novartis' serelaxin (RLX030) for acute heart failure

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation status to RLX030 (serelaxin), an investigational drug for patients with acute heart failure (AHF), Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced this morning (June 21).
The FDA concluded that RLX030 qualifies for a Breakthrough status after considering the available clinical evidence which supports a substantial improvement over currently available therapies for AHF, a life-threatening illness, the company stated. The agency's decision was supported by efficacy and safety results from the Phase III RELAX-AHF trial, which also showed that patients who received RLX030 had a 37% reduction in mortality at six months after an acute heart failure episode compared to those who received conventional treatment.
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