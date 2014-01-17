Thursday 8 January 2026

Breakthrough year for unmet diseases, as FDA backs 37 designations in 2013

Pharmaceutical
17 January 2014
fda-big

Since the US Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) was put into effect in July of 2012, pharma and biotech companies have certainly taken note, according to the new report, titled Breakthrough Therapy Designation: A Breakthrough Year for Unmet Diseases, from EP Vantage, the editorial arm of Evaluate.

The FDA data indicate that no fewer than 141 BTDs have been applied for, of which 37 have been granted. Thus far, three breakthrough-designated products have received US approval: Roche's (ROG: SIX) Gazyva (obinutuzumab), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)/Pharmacyclics' (Nasdaq: PCYC) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) and Gilead Sciences' (Nasdaq: GILD) Sovaldi (sofosbuvir).

The jury is still out, however, on what it actually means in practice for a project to be designated a breakthrough therapy, and attempts to highlight evidence of shortened approval times for BTD products look premature. The new EP Vantage report takes a deeper look at this new designation and how small and large pharma are looking to reap the benefits the designation is touted to provide.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze