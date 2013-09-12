Breast cancer drug Halaven now available in Russia

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) said this morning (September 12) that Halaven (eribulin) is now available in Russia as a novel treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease.
Eribulin is the first, single-agent chemotherapy to demonstrate a prolonged overall survival in patients with heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer, compared to other single agent chemotherapies, the company states. This is the first product to be marketed in Russia by Eisai.
More product launches anticipated
