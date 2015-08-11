Breast cancer therapeutics pipeline analysis and market forecast

The global breast cancer therapeutics market was valued at $55.5 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $7,853.1 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 58.3% from 2015 to 2023, according to a new market research report from Transparency Market Research.
The pipeline of breast cancer is strong and rich in number of research molecules especially in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies. Drugs currently in Phase III clinical trials are NKTR-102 (Nektar Therapeutics [(Nasdaq: NKTR]), DOXIL (Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ]), and trastuzumab emtansine + pertuzumab (Roche [ROG: SIX]), and BKM120 (Novartis [NOVN: VX]).
Puma’s neratinib to generate maximum revenues
