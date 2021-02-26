Brexit adds to perfect storm for UK companies, but government can help by supporting innovation

“Companies are borderless,” said Mark Duxon, chief executive of Transpharmation, a contract research organization (CRO) that has now added a Polish site to its UK and Irish facilities.

But, for better or worse, the wider world does consist of borders and, reversing the trends of globalization of recent decades appears less connected internationally than it did just a year ago, with the coronavirus and Brexit both factors behind this.

Dr Duxon said that, although the Polish expansion was not initially provoked by concerns around Brexit, with Transpharmation already having a base in Ireland, the site in continental Europe could prove beneficial as the new relationship develops.