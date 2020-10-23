Sunday 11 January 2026

Brexit Whitepaper - implications for the UK/EU

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2020
PharmaLex, a provider of specialized services for the pharma, biotech and health industries, has drafted a whitepaper focusing on the challenges Brexit poses to the pharmaceutical industry and what actions are required now to ensure companies remain compliant once the transition phase ends. ( https://www.pharmalex.com/. An outline of this follows.

The UK formally left the European Union on January 31, 2020, and the transition period, as set out in the withdrawal agreement, will come to an end on December 31, 2020. During this transition period the UK has continued to remain under EU pharmaceutical law.

From January 1, 2021, the UK will be able to adopt an independent regulatory framework with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) positioned as the stand-alone regulator for medicines and medical devices.

