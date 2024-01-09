Thursday 18 June 2026

Brian Foard named head of Specialty Care Global Business Unit at Sanofi

Pharmaceutical
9 January 2024
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French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has named Brian Foard as head of its Specialty Care Global Business Unit (GBU). With this appointment, which is effective immediately, Mr Foard becomes a member of Sanofi’s executive committee.

Mr Foard has been interim head of the GBU since September 2023 while also serving as head of Specialty Care North America and US country lead. With more than 20 years of specialty biopharma experience, Mr Foard has been at the helm of the successful launch of Dupixent (dupilumab) in more than 50 countries across multiple indications and age groups prior to his current role.

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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

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