BRIC countries' breast cancer market to see 8% annual growth to 2017

The market for breast cancer therapies in the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) will grow 8% annually over the next five years, from $1.7 billion in 2012 to $2.5 billion in 2017, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources. The market’s growth can be attributed to the launch of several premium priced agents, a gradual increase in the use of targeted therapies and a rise in the incident population.

According to the Emerging Markets report, titled Breast Cancer in the BRIC Markets, the Brazilian breast cancer market is currently the largest of the BRIC and accounts for 50% of the total market share for breast cancer therapies. However, while these market shares will remain consistent, the Chinese market is anticipated to develop the most through 2017.