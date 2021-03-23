Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—$80 million financing for Aura Biosciences

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2021

Oncology specialist Aura Biosciences has raised $80 million in a financing round led by Matrix Capital Management and Surveyor Capital.

The firm is working on a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, and will use the money to advance the clinical development of its platform.

This will include a Phase III study of lead candidate AU-011, in development for the first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma.

Chief executive Elisabet de los Pinos said the funds would allow the firm to expand its efforts into “additional ocular oncology indications and in the treatment of solid tumors like bladder cancer where there is a high unmet medical need for better targeted therapies to treat early and reduce the incidence of metastasis.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze