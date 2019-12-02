Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—ABPI names Dr Richard Torbett as new CEO

Pharmaceutical
2 December 2019

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has appointed Dr Richard Torbett as its new chief executive from January 1, 2020.

He takes over from Mike Thompson, who has served as chief executive since March 2016.

Richard Torbett joined the ABPI in July 2015 and is currently executive director of economic, health and commercial policy where he was responsible for negotiating the 2019 Voluntary Scheme for Medicine Pricing and Access.

Dr Torbett has spent the last 14 years working across a number of senior roles in the pharmaceutical industry, both in the UK and internationally, including as chief economist at the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and senior director and head of international affairs at Pfizer.

Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, he worked as a government economist. He was a senior economist at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the UK.

As a government official, he held a number of posts at DTI, Cabinet Office and the European Commission.

Dr Torbett was appointed following a competitive, external recruitment process with an executive search agency and was unanimously selected by the ABPI board as the ABPI’s new CEO.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK fires Moncef Slaoui from Galvani board
24 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Jonathan Knowles named as executive chairman of the board of Immunocore and Adaptimmune
20 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Report: Health care companies lead the way in corporate compliance
27 December 2013
Pharmaceutical
ABPI appoints new chief executive
11 February 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze