Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Actimed appoints chief medical officer

Pharmaceutical
2 February 2021

UK-based Actimed Therapeutics has appointed former Bayer therapy area head Frank Misselwitz as chief medical officer.

Actimed, which is focused on innovative therapies for muscle wasting disorders, is working on lead product ACM-001, a candidate which targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia.

The firm is also preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Chief executive Robin Bhattacherjee said: “We are tremendously excited to appoint Frank as our chief medical officer as we seek to further advance the development of our lead candidate ACM-001 (S-pindolol) for cancer cachexia.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze