Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Added Chinese approval for GSK's Cervarix

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2022

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved a two-dose vaccine schedule for Cervarix [Human Papillomavirus bivalent (types 16, 18) Vaccine, in girls aged between nine to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and adenocarcinoma in situ causally related to oncogenic Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18.

The NMPA authorization of the two-dose regimen adds China to two-dose approvals in approximately 100 countries, including the European Union, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The three-dose schedule remains on the label for girls and women aged 15-45 years in China.

Cervical cancer in China

Cervical cancer has the highest mortality of all malignant tumors in the female reproductive system in China, with 110,000 new cases of cervical cancer and 59,000 deaths due to the disease. Incidence and mortality rates show an increasing trend in younger women. The potential impact of vaccines against oncogenic HPV types 16 and 18 is estimated to be high (84.5%) against total squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Chinese FDA approves GSK's cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix
19 July 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze