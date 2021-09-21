Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Aerie Pharmaceuticals plan to replace CEO

Pharmaceutical
21 September 2021

US ophthalmic drugmaker Aerie Pharmaceuticals today announced that it is executing its succession plan for its chairman and chief executive and that effective September 17, 2021, Vicente Anido no longer serves in these positions, or as a director of the company.

Consistent with the succession plan in place, the board of directors has appointed Benjamin McGraw III, as its interim executive chairman and commenced a search for a new CEO. On the appointment of a new CEO, the company intends to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

The news comes in the wake of top-line results of its Phase IIb clinical study, named COMET-1, for AR-15512 (TRPM8 agonist) (AR-15512) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of patients with dry eye disease, which did not achieve statistical significance at the pre-determined primary endpoints,

Dr Anido has been the long-time CEO of Aerie, having joined the company as chairman in April 2013 and becoming chief executive a few months later.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals appoints new CMO
8 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amarantus Bioscience forms two new companies in restructuring operation
18 April 2017
Pharmaceutical
Alcon to be relisted as pure medtech firm, as Novartis focuses on drugs
29 June 2018
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie's cratering share price shows doubts over Allergan buy
26 June 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze