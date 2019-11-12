Friday 17 April 2026

BRIEF—Agenus sells rights to oncology candidate

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2019

Oncology specialist Agenus has received $10 million upfront from UroGen Pharma, in return for access to the anti-CTLA-4 antibody zalifrelimab.

The candidate is being developed, together with UroGen's sustained-release technology, targeting urinary tract cancers.

Agenus is conducting clinical trials for zalifrelimab, in combination with Agenus' anti-PD-1 antibody balstilimab, targeting cervical cancer. It is also being studied as monotherapy in PD-1 refractory patients.

The firm is also eligible to receive up to $200 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus 14-20% royalties on net sales.



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