Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—ALTURiX acquires rights to metolazone

Pharmaceutical
10 May 2022

British pharmaceutical company ALTURiX has bought the UK and Ireland rights to metolazone from SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico.

Founded in 2020, ALTURiX is focused on providing branded products at “an appropriate price,” within the British healthcare system.

The company portfolio includes three legacy branded products, acquired from Novartis, which are manufactured in Switzerland and supplied internationally.

Founder and director Lak Sahota said the deal with SIT was “the latest example of our successful growth strategy,” showing a commitment to “reliably and affordably supply important products in markets where there are currently limited options available to patients and the NHS.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze