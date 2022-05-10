BRIEF—ALTURiX acquires rights to metolazone

British pharmaceutical company ALTURiX has bought the UK and Ireland rights to metolazone from SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico.

Founded in 2020, ALTURiX is focused on providing branded products at “an appropriate price,” within the British healthcare system.

The company portfolio includes three legacy branded products, acquired from Novartis, which are manufactured in Switzerland and supplied internationally.

Founder and director Lak Sahota said the deal with SIT was “the latest example of our successful growth strategy,” showing a commitment to “reliably and affordably supply important products in markets where there are currently limited options available to patients and the NHS.”