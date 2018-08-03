Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Apomorphine results show reduced tremors in Parkinsons patients

Pharmaceutical
3 August 2018

Britannia Pharmaceuticals has announced the publication of the double-blind Phase III TOLEDO study in Lancet Neurology, demonstrating significant improvements in motor control in patients using Movapo (apomorphine).

Patients who receieved subcutaneous transfusion of Movapo for 12 weeks reported notable improvements in "on" periods — stretches of time where the patient does not suffer from any dyskinesia — from 0.8 hours per day to 2.8.

This was reflected in patient sentiment, with 71% of Movapo patients reporting feeling improved versus 18% of placebo patients.

"We hope the positive results of the TOLEDO study will help ensure apomorphine infusion, which is delivered using a small, ambulatory mini-pump, is incorporated into national PD treatment guidelines," said Andrew Lees, professor of neurology at University College London.



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