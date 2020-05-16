Sunday 11 January 2026

Appointments to White House's Operation Warp Speed Initiative

16 May 2020
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the addition of two of the most highly respected and skilled professionals to the White House new initiative, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, the objective of which is to finish developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible.

As had already been rumored in the media a day earlier, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientist will be Dr Moncef Slaoui, a world-renowned immunologist who helped create 14 new vaccines in 10 years during his time in the private sector, notably with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline.

Joining Dr Slaoui as chief operating officer will be General Gus Perna, a four-star general who currently oversees 190,000 service members, civilians, and contractors as Commander of the US Army Materiel Command.

