Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Astellas 'advertises' R&D programs available

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2020

In a novel approach to raise interest in research that it does not intend to pursue itself, Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma has launched a “Contact for Potential Acquisition of Astellas’ R&D programs” section on its corporate website.

This section was developed to recruit potential parties who wish to acquire Astellas’ R&D programs that were terminated for strategic reasons.

Astellas has been working on the effective utilization of its assets from programs for which it has terminated R&D by considering the continuation of R&D that uses external resources and redevelopment for other indications.

This endeavor is part of this effort, and the company is planning to post some of its terminated programs on the website successively to widely recruit potential parties.

Through this, the company says it hopes to deliver new treatment options for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs.

https://www.astellas.com/en/contact-r-and-d-programs

