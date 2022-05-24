Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF— Astellas gets unfavorable District Court decision in Lexiscan patent dispute

Pharmaceutical
24 May 2022

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma has confirmed the US District Court for the District of Delaware ruling that all asserted claims of the 8,106,183; 8, 524,883; and RE47301 patents for Lexiscan (regadenoson injection) 0.4mg/mL are not infringed.

The patent infringement trial involved one Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filer, Hospira, which is requesting permission from Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and commercialize a generic Lexiscan product before expiration of the Lexiscan patents.

Astellas plans to appeal the decision and to take legal action to prevent Hospira from launching generic Lexiscan pending resolution of the appeal.

Astellas is reviewing the potential financial impacts of this district court decision for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze