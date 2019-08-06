Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Astellas names David Fryrear to head clinical unit

Japanese pharma major Astellas today announced that David Fryrear joined its Medical and Development (M&D) organization as senior vice president and head of the clinical and research quality assurance (CRQA) organization in June 2019.

Mr Fryrear will be located at Astellas' M&D headquarters office in Northbrook, Illinois, USA, and will report directly to Dr Bernhardt Zeiher, chief medical officer. In his new role, Mr Fryrear will be responsible for providing the global vision, leadership and strategic direction of CRQA at Astellas. He will champion excellence in clinical and research quality assurance activities and risk-based approaches to meet the requirements of the evolving regulatory and compliance landscape and support Astellas' growing and diverse pipeline.

Prior to joining Astellas, Mr Fryrear held senior leadership roles at AbbVie and Eli Lilly in R&D quality assurance and global quality systems.

