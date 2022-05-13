BRIEF—Astellas raises curtain on ASCO 2022 data

Japan’s Astellas Pharma has provided a preview of the research it intends to present during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in early June.

A total of 11 abstracts will feature, including research on prostate, pancreatic and urothelial cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The company will present advanced prostate cancer data ranging from new analyses from the pivotal ARCHES trial in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, as well as research into patient preferences and prescriber decision-making.

There will also be two-year data from the Phase III EV-301 trial, comparing enfortumab vedotin with chemotherapy in certain pre-treated adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Senior VP Ahsan Arozullah said: "While a robust Phase III clinical trial program in gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer for our investigational therapy zolbetuximab is well underway, the ASCO Annual Meeting will include the first trial-in-progress presentation from our expanded Phase II clinical trial in Claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic cancer."