Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Astellas terminates co-promotion deal with Viatris

Pharmaceutical
1 April 2021

Japanese pharma major Astellas Pharma today announced that Astellas and Viatris Pharmaceuticals Japan have agreed to end the co-promotion of a hypercholesterolemia and familial hypercholesterolemia treatment Lipitor (atorvastatin) Tablets 5mg, 10mg, manufactured and sold by Astellas and co-promoted by both companies in Japan on July 31, 2021.

Viatris is the newly-formed generics power-house resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn unit.

In accordance with this agreement, Viatris will solely promote and distribute Lipitor from August 1, 2021.

Also, Viatris will take over as the Marketing Authorization Holder of Lipitor from Astellas as of August 1, 2021.

The impact of this transaction on Astellas’ financial results of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, is expected to be minor.

Pharmaceutical
New CEO gets off to a good start at Pfizer
30 April 2019


