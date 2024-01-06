Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—AstraZeneca and Turbine collaborate

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2024

Turbine AI, a UK-based biological simulation company building a platform for interpreting human biology in silico, has entered into a collaboration with British pharma major AstraZeneca.

“Over the past several years, Turbine has been working with researchers at AstraZeneca to evaluate our platform’s ability to identify mechanisms and potential biomarkers of response or resistance to personalized treatment combinations,” said Szabolcs Nagy, chief executive and co-founder of Turbine.

“The collaboration announced today builds on the promise our platform has shown and will see us apply this technology to answer new questions about molecular alterations that give rise to drug resistance and how they could be overcome. We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our collaboration with AstraZeneca with the aim of supporting the development of better, more durable therapies for the patients who need them,” he added.

Turbine will use its proprietary Simulated Cell platform to identify and understand mechanisms of resistance to therapy in hematological cancers.

The collaboration will focus on understanding resistance mechanisms resulting from altered protein-protein interactions, which could enable more personalized treatment regimens based on each patient’s molecular profile.

Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

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