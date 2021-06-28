Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—AstraZeneca appoints new EVP of oncology R&D

Pharmaceutical
28 June 2021

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca today appointed Dr Susan Galbraith as executive vice president to lead oncology research and development from initial discovery through late-stage development.

Her appointment follows the  passing of José Baselga earlier this year.

She will join the company’s senior executive team and report to chief executive Pascal Soriot.

Dr Galbraith previously led early-stage oncology R&D, overseeing the successful progression of seven programs into Phase III trials, with four new medicines now approved in countries around the world.

During this time, she played a pivotal role in the evolution of AstraZeneca’s oncology strategy, supporting pioneering research, embracing cutting-edge technologies and forging successful partnerships to transform productivity and scientific output.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Jonathan Knowles named as executive chairman of the board of Immunocore and Adaptimmune
20 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Interview: Clinigen’s CEO Peter George on the company’s record growth
15 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Kesios Therapeutics raises £19 million; names executives
2 December 2015
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—ICR announces appointment of new CEO
28 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze