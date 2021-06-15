Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Avenue blocked in bid for IV tramadol

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2021

Shares in Avenue Therapeutics fell by a third on Monday, after the company received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from US regulator, regarding its submission for IV tramadol.

The agency said the delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with IV tramadol stood in the way of its use as monotherapy for acute pain.

The FDA also said there was “insufficient information” to show that IV tramadol in combination with other analgesics is safe and effective for the intended patient population.

Avenue, part of Fortress Biotech, has been testing the therapy in people with moderate to moderately severe postoperative pain following bunionectomy surgery.

The company said it disagreed with the FDA's interpretation, and that it would continue to pursue regulatory approval.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Avenue Therapeutics reveals positive data for intravenous tramadol
22 May 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze