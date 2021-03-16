Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Batches and manufacturing being looked at as part of EMA's continuing COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca investigation

Pharmaceutical
16 March 2021

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues to stress that it favors going ahead with the roll-out of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca despite its distribution being halted in 11 member states due to a number of events of blood clots among vaccinated people.

But the agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is investigating the cases and will provide an update on Thursday, EMA executive director Emer Cooke said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Potential links to manufacturing or certain batches of the vaccine are being looked at, as are any events experienced by patients that have taken other COVID-19 vaccines, Ms Cooke said.

