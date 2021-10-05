Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Bayer invests 400 million euros in women's health

Pharmaceutical
5 October 2021

German drugmaker Bayer today announced an investment of 400 million euros ($465 million) in manufacturing facilities.

The money will be used to expand the firm’s capabilities at an existing site in Finland, and to establish a brand new production facility in Costa Rica.

Bayer is working to meet demand, especially in low- and middle-income countries, for women’s health products, including hormonal implants and hormonal intrauterine systems (IUS).

The extra capacity will also help bolster long-term supply in anticipation of increased global demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs).

The new site in Costa Rica is expected to be operational by 2024, while the upgraded facilities in Finland should be operational in 2025.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA hopeful of better year ahead after rough 2023
7 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Latin America's most modern women's health products plant comes on stream
16 January 2017
Pharmaceutical
Lifelong Novartis man makes EMD Serono switch
25 January 2017
Pharmaceutical
Bayer anticipates immediate pharma bounce back after 2024 blip
11 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze