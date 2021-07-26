Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Bayer names new head of research and early development for oncology

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2021

Germany’s Bayer today announced Prof Dr Dominik Ruettinger as the new head of research and early development for oncology at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective October 1, 2021.

Dominik Ruettinger joins Bayer from Roche, where he most recently headed early clinical and biomarker development in Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED).

Before he joined Roche in 2011, Prof Ruettinger was at Micromet (now Amgen) where he led all solid tumor development programs and supported the development of Blincyto (blinatumomab), eventually resulting in the approval of this first CD19-directed T-cell bispecific in 2014.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominik Ruettinger who is a leader in oncology translational clinical research and therapeutic development and brings extensive experience that will help us to leverage science and innovative solutions to change medical practice and ultimately create superior outcomes for cancer patients,” said Dr Christian Rommel, head of R&D and member of the Pharmaceuticals executive committee of Bayer AG.

“Achieving breakthrough innovation through our pipeline is at the core of our strategy for delivering the transformation of our pharma business,” he added.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
'Shadow of lawsuits' still weighs heavily on Bayer
27 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
"Four challenges" for Bayer to face before considering break-up
5 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA hopeful of better year ahead after rough 2023
7 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Bayer on track to meet restructuring goals in 2024 first quarter
14 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze