BRIEF—Bayer names new head of research and early development for oncology

Germany’s Bayer today announced Prof Dr Dominik Ruettinger as the new head of research and early development for oncology at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective October 1, 2021.

Dominik Ruettinger joins Bayer from Roche, where he most recently headed early clinical and biomarker development in Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED).

Before he joined Roche in 2011, Prof Ruettinger was at Micromet (now Amgen) where he led all solid tumor development programs and supported the development of Blincyto (blinatumomab), eventually resulting in the approval of this first CD19-directed T-cell bispecific in 2014.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominik Ruettinger who is a leader in oncology translational clinical research and therapeutic development and brings extensive experience that will help us to leverage science and innovative solutions to change medical practice and ultimately create superior outcomes for cancer patients,” said Dr Christian Rommel, head of R&D and member of the Pharmaceuticals executive committee of Bayer AG.

“Achieving breakthrough innovation through our pipeline is at the core of our strategy for delivering the transformation of our pharma business,” he added.