BRIEF—Belgian biopharma begins Brussels trading

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2020

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals has begun trading on Euronext Brussels, using the ticker symbol HYL.

The Belgian company is focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals.

Hyloris intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund the development of its existing portfolio of product candidates, the establishment of a commercial team in the USA for its intravenous cardiovascular portfolio, as well as the expansion of its product pipeline.

Hyloris’ total offering size amounts to 61.8 million euros ($69 million), or 71 million euros, assuming the exercise in full of the over-allotment option.

