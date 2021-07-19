Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—BIAL strikes distribution deal for CEE countries

Pharmaceutical
19 July 2021

Portuguese drugmaker BIAL and Slovenia-based Medis Pharmaceutical Company have entered into an exclusive partnership on two central nervous system drugs.

These two medicines are BIAL's proprietary drugs, the epilepsy product Zebinix (eslicarbazepine acetate) and Ongentys (opicapone) for Parkinson’s disease.

The established partnership comprises exclusive distribution agreements for Zebinix in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and for Ongentys in 12 central and eastern European (CEE) countries, those being Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

António Portela, chief executive of BIAL, said: “We are pleased to have Medis as our new partner. We believe this partnership is another important step for the extensive commercialization of our innovative medicines. Medis shares our long-term vision and we look forward to bringing these important treatment options to patients in the CEE region.”

Martina Perharic, Medis’ chief executive, added: “In Medis, we are excited and proud to partner with BIAL and thus being able to provide two medicines which we firmly believe represent a much-needed relief to thousands of people in the region who suffer from Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Amneal hopes for better luck with Ongentys US relaunch
8 December 2023
Pharmaceutical
BIAL signs mega-million-$ deal for Parkinson's drug in North America
10 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
BIAL out-licenses Zebinix in South Korea
27 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
Wanbang gets exclusive license for opicapone in China
9 January 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze