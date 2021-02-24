Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Biden choice of Health Secretary under fire by GOP

Pharmaceutical
24 February 2021

US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the powerful Department of Health and Human Services appeared Tuesday before the Senate in the first of two hearings, with allies fanning out to defend him as Republicans mobilize to tank his nomination, reported NBC News.

If confirmed, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a former congressman, will have the daunting task of steering administration policy on the coronavirus pandemic and orchestrating Biden's goal to get health care to more Americans. He would also be the first Latino HHS secretary.

Republicans are portraying Mr Becerra as unfit, but Democrats are unfazed, accusing the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP, of playing politics despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But ranking Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina left no doubt that Mr Becerra faces a tough road to win GOP support.

He said: “I'm not sure that you have the necessary experience or skill to do this job at this moment.” In his opening statement, Sen Burr questioned whether Mr Becerra respects the role private companies, and particularly pharmaceutical firms, play in delivering innovation that benefits patients.

The attack on Xavier Becerra is a surprising twist following years of agitation on Capitol Hill and from the Trump administration over high drug prices, Lev Facher writes in STAT+. But it also highlights the credibility that pharmaceutical companies may have earned after developing several COVID-19 vaccines in record time, and the challenge Mr Becerra could face in balancing pricing frustrations with the industry’s central role in pandemic response.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Actavis' sNDA for Saphris approved by FDA
16 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Plavix long-term treatment does not change risk of death, says FDA
7 November 2015
Pharmaceutical
Eli Lilly delays US and Europe filings for new diabetes agent peglispro
23 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
US FDA warns on risks from type 2 diabetes drug canagliflozin
11 September 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze