BRIEF—BioAge raises $90 million in series C round

Age-related disease specialist BioAge Labs has raised $90 million in a series C financing round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and including new investors Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, AARP Foundation and Phi-X Capital.

The money will be used to support advancement of the firm’s platform technology and to advance its pipeline of medicines targeting pathways to reverse or eradicate diseases.

The firm is planning to advance its first platform-derived therapies, BGE-117 and BGE-175, into clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

BioAge has also appointed Paul Rubin as chief medical officer. Dr Rubin was formerly executive VP of R&D at MiRagen and at Xoma.