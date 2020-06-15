The Great Healthcare Debate 7 DAYS · Free panel + drinks · 12 May · London RSVP free →
Thursday 7 May 2026

BRIEF—Boehringer appoints new US country managing director

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2020

Family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today said that Dr Wolfgang Baiker, US country managing director, president and chief executive, will retire after 31 years of committed service to the company on July 31, 2020.

Jean-Michel Boers has been appointed to succeed him.

Mr Boers, currently president of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for the US commercial and medical organization, ensuring the successful development of the company’s current primary and specialty care portfolio, and preparing for future launches.

He joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 1998 in Belgium, and advanced through various roles in corporate and operating units, including corporate vice president, marketing and sales effectiveness, country managing director for France and human pharma head of a European region consisting of mid-sized counties.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA names new board members
28 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Malini Moorthy joins Bayer as head of litigation
16 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Anthera appoints Chuck Olson as president of Alkira
15 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Fidia completes establishment of operations in North America
8 July 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Financing package boosts Lymphir commercial push
Biotechnology
Financing package boosts Lymphir commercial push
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK bets on visceral fat science with $1 billion SiranBio deal
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
Progressive pulmonary fibrosis market set to double by 2035
7 May 2026
Biotechnology
New name signals continued change at Galapagos
7 May 2026
Biotechnology
CellCentric closes $220 million Series D financing
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA expands AI capabilities
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
6 May 2026


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze