Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Brazilian deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Ceará

Pharmaceutical
16 August 2021

The Brazilian research institute Fiocruz has announced the signing of an agreement with the regional government and State University of Ceará for the development and production of the HH-120-Defenser vaccine against COVID-19.

UECE's Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Biology is responsible for developing the HH-120-Defenser vaccine. The cooperation with Fiocruz aims to make adjustments requested by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) in the animal testing phase. After this step, researchers can submit documentation and request authorization for human trials.

Work on the vaccine began in April 2020, taking as a starting point existing knowledge about the attenuated avian coronavirus, similar to Sars-CoV-2.

In the study’s pre-clinical phase, the HH-120-Defenser vaccine achieved promising results in mouse tests, showing more than 90% protection.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz partners with Angolan university
10 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz/NIH Symposium: COVID-19 demands new ways to distribute vaccines
3 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—RDIF and União Química in Sputnik V vaccine supply deal for Brazil
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Takeda gains approval in Brazil for Qdenga
14 March 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze