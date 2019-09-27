Wednesday 14 January 2026

BRIEF—Brilinta monotherapy reduces bleed risk after percutaneous coronary intervention

27 September 2019

New data has shown that, in patients at high-bleeding risk who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and completed three months of dual antiplatelet therapy, Brilinta (ticagrelor) monotherapy reduced the risk of clinically relevant bleeding compared to Brilinta plus low-dose aspirin after 12 months.

The data from TWILIGHT, a Phase IV independent trial funded by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Roxana Mehran, TWILIGHT's global principal investigator, said: “In high-risk PCI patients, further ischemic events remain a life-threatening concern. As seen in TWILIGHT, in patients who tolerated three months of dual antiplatelet therapy, lowering the risk of major bleeding while preserving the ischemic benefit using ticagrelor monotherapy is an important clinical advance for these patients.”

