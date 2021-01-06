Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Change of chief medical officer at Pfizer

6 January 2021

Dr Mace Rothenberg announced on LinkedIn yesterday that it was his last day as chief medical officer of US pharma giant Pfizer.

He also revealed that he would be succeeded as CMO by Dr Aida Habtezion, who is taking leave of absence from Stanford University, where she is an associate professor of medicine in gastroenterology and hepatology.

Although Pfizer has not made a press announcement, Stanford issued a statement on Dr Habtezion’s leave of absence, noting that her position at Pfizer would be CMO and head of worldwide medical and safety within Worldwide Research, Development, and Medicine (WRDM).

“I look forward to spending the next few months helping Dr Aida Habtezion transition into the CMO role. She is an extremely accomplished physician-scientist as well as an inspirational leader. I have every confidence in her continued success in this new role. Welcome to Pfizer, Aida!” said Dr Rothenberg.

