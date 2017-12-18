BRIEF—Changes at the top for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has replaced its chief executive Rajesh Shrotriya with Joseph Turgeon, the firm’s current chief operating officer, who will also join the board.

Thomas Riga, who currently serves as chief commercial officer, has been named as the new chief operating officer.

Current director Stuart Krassner has been named chairman of the board. The changes are effective immediately.

The firm said it was terminating Dr Shrotriya “without cause,” adding: “The board believes that now is the right time to effect these leadership changes. Mr Turgeon and Mr Riga have nearly 50 years of combined industry experience and the board believes that they are the right leaders for Spectrum as the company enters its next chapter.”

Mr Turgeon has held various executive leadership roles at Amgen and has been Spectrum’s president and chief operating officer since April 2014.