Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Chugai claims infringement of Edirol patent

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2020

Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nissan Chemical Corporation, in relation to Edirol (eldecalcitol).

Filed in Tokyo, the suit demands the suspension of manufacturing, use of materials, and disposal of stock for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in generic versions of the product.

The osteoporosis agent, an active vitamin D3 derivative, is already the subject of a Japanese patent suit from Chugai, targeting Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical.

Chugai, which is majorit-owned by Roche, is also demanding damage compensation against Nissan Chemical, Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
China FDA to review Chugai's regulatory submission for Edirol
22 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Edirol approved in China
18 December 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze