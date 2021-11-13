BRIEF—Come back FDA Commissioner nominated by Biden

An anxiously awaited nomination for the future Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration was announced in Friday by US President Joe Biden, who named former head of the regulatory agency, Dr Robert Califf, as his choice for the post.

Under the Obama administration, Dr Califf was confirmed as FDA Commissioner by the US Senate in February 2016, serving until January 20, 2017. Prior to that, he was Deputy Commissioner of the FDA’s Office of Medical Products and Tobacco.

Following President Biden's announcement, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement: "I congratulate President Biden's choice for our next Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Dr Robert Califf, and urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm his nomination in support of our ongoing work tackling COVID-19 and more. Dr Califf knows the job and is ready for the challenge. Dr Janet Woodcock, Acting FDA Commissioner, has been instrumental in the Biden-Harris Administration in leading FDA through these challenging times. We will continue to be on solid footing because of her continued leadership and focus on strengthening FDA and supporting its workforce."

‘Perfect choice’ for industry and FDA insiders

President Biden’s final choice is one both the industry and agency insiders have hailed as the perfect one, noted Amber Tong of EndPoints News

But it’s a definite endorsement of the status quo, which won’t make anyone advocating reform happy. And while Janet Woodcock, the veteran FDA leader, Acting Commissioner and early favorite, won’t get the permanent job, she will remain at the helm through the vetting process, she said.