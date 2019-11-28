BRIEF—Commission clears acquisition of Cambrex by Permira

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Cambrex Corp of the USA by Permira Holdings of the UK.

Cambrex is active in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing.

Permira is a private equity firm, which, amongst other investments, controls two companies active in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (namely Lyophilization Services of New England and Quotient Sciences).

The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no horizontal or vertical competition concerns given the companies' moderate combined market positions resulting from the proposed transaction.

The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9540.