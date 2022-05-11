BRIEF—Cost of Healthcare Index 2022

New data study is being released that assesses the raw cost of healthcare in countries worldwide by Medical Web Experts.

Index compares the cost and accessibility of healthcare in different countries by analysing levels of general healthcare expenditure, insurance contribution rates and medical costs - including the cost of a Covid ICU night.

Overall annual expenditure on healthcare is highest in the USA at £8,124 ($10,033) per capita , ahead of Switzerland (£7,191) and Norway (£5,956).

, ahead of Switzerland (£7,191) and Norway (£5,956). Average medicine prices are highest in the USA, costing 1309.48% more than the dataset median, followed by Mexico (+153.92%) and Switzerland (+143.00%). Turkey has the cheapest medicine prices at 70.21% less than the dataset median.

followed by Mexico (+153.92%) and Switzerland (+143.00%). Turkey has the cheapest medicine prices at 70.21% less than the dataset median. The average nightly cost of caring for a Covid patient in intensive care, incorporating labor costs, equipment, testing and drugs, is highest in the USA (£15,576), followed by Norway (£8,622) and Switzerland (£6,916).

followed by Norway (£8,622) and Switzerland (£6,916). Citizens in the USA contribute the most to healthcare schemes through taxation and compulsory health insurance (700.62% more than the dataset median), followed by Norway (+509.22%) and Switzerland (+472.16%). Citizens in Nigeria contribute the least at 98.85% less than the dataset median.

(700.62% more than the dataset median), followed by Norway (+509.22%) and Switzerland (+472.16%). Citizens in Nigeria contribute the least at 98.85% less than the dataset median. In the UK, the average nightly cost of caring for a Covid patient in intensive care is £1,505, the #33highest in the study.

https://www.medicalwebexperts.com/the-cost-of-healthcare/index-gbp.html