BRIEF—COVAXX and Maersk link up on COVID-19 vaccines

COVAXX, a US company developing a synthetic multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping and integrated logistics providers.

The agreement lays out a framework for all transportation and supply chain services that will be needed to deliver COVAXX's vaccine candidate UB-612 around the world, once approved by regulatory authorities. Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed

The goal is to bring a much needed potential COVID-19 vaccine to emerging and developing nations, with countries aiming to distribute up to a billion doses of the COVAXX synthetic vaccine worldwide in 2021.