Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—COVID IP waiver plan at WTO being revised amid 'optimism'

Pharmaceutical
3 May 2021

A proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments left a World Trade Organization Intellectual Property (IP) panel deadlocked again Friday, but proponents said they will revise the plan to find common ground, which the committee's chairman said was cause for "careful optimism,” writes Ryan Davis on LAW360, a LexisNexis company.

The controversial call to temporarily limit IP rights amid the pandemic has been spearheaded by India and South Africa and opposed by many wealthy nations. On Friday, it left members of WTO's Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights far apart, just as they were at their  previous meeting in March, according to a Geneva trade official.

The USA has to date opposed the proposed waiver, but President Joe Biden has been the focus of furious lobbying both for and against it.  The White House said this week that the administration is evaluating the proposal and has not made a decision about it.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EC approves 140 million-euro aid for Portuguese coronavirus R&D and testing scheme
21 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
S.A.N.E Vax calls on US Senator Grassley to expand NCI ethics investigation
30 November 2010
Pharmaceutical
Handling of the H1N1 pandemic: PACE calls for safeguards against "undue influence by vested interests"
28 June 2010
Pharmaceutical
More transparency urged in the handling of the flu pandemics, as makers defend themselves on allegations of manipulating WHO
27 January 2010


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze