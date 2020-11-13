BRIEF—Daiichi Sankyo restructures oncology business

Daiichi Sankyo has reorganized its business structure, with the creation of a new Oncology unit which brings together its American and European oncology businesses.

The new unit will also combine global oncology functions, including marketing, market access, pricing and medical affairs, within a single team.

The firm's current US lead, Ken Keller, will take the helm of the new team, while remaining chief executive of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Paul Diolosa, current senior VP of operations at US affiliate American Regent, will succeed Mr. Keller as president and chief executive in that division.

Daiichi Sankyo chief executive Sunao Manabe said: “Daiichi Sankyo will accelerate one of the boldest strategies we have embarked upon – to realize our 2025 Vision: ‘Global Pharma Innovator with competitive advantage in Oncology’.”