BRIEF—Daiichi Sankyo's mirogabalin meets neuropathic pain endpoint

Pharmaceutical
18 December 2020

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has announced the achievement of the primary endpoint of a Phase III study of mirogabalin for central neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury.

The study was conducted in Asia in a double-blinded manner to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mirogabalin in comparison with the placebo in 274 patients.

Results of the primary endpoint in the study, the change in the average daily pain score, from baseline to week 14 with placebo, show superiority of mirogabalin over the placebo, achieving the primary objective.

No new safety concerns were observed.



A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






